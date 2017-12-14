  • CBS News Radio – Latest Newscast

Mason City schools look over Iowa School Report Card results

December 14, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Mason City Community School District officials are praising the district’s results in the latest Iowa School Report Card report issued this week.

The School Report Card measures each school’s performance over a two-year period on measures of achievement, including student proficiency rates in math and reading, academic growth, narrowing achievement gaps among students, college and career readiness, student attendance, graduation rates and staff retention.

The Harding and Hoover elementary schools moved from a rating of “needs improvement” to “acceptable”. Remaining at the same level from last year were the high school, which is rated acceptable, and Lincoln Intermediate and Roosevelt Elementary, which were rated “needs improvement”.

Two other schools showed a small decline in their overall score but remained in the same rating, with John Adams Middle School being “acceptable” and Jefferson Elementary being “commendable”.

Meanwhile in Clear Lake, all three of the schools were listed as “commendable” in the latest report.

Head to this link to take you to the online report card system.

http://reports.educateiowa.gov/schoolreportcard

