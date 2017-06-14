Mason City Schools Director of Finance reacts to being placed on leave

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The Director of Finance for the Mason City Community School District has reacted to his being placed on paid administrative leave earlier this month. John Berg has been the school district’s Director of Finance since July 2015 and had previously worked as an accountant for the school district.

Superintendent Michael Penca says Berg was placed on paid administrative leave on June 2nd effective through the remainder of his contract, which expires on June 30th. Penca says the district is not able to comment on matters related to personnel issues.

Berg released a written statement on Tuesday, saying he would not be discussing the reasoning provided, but he did state his disappointment with the decision. He says while he disagrees with the board’s action, he acknowledges that they have the right to decide who they wish to hold the Director of Finance position. Berg also says that he would likely not be issued a contract for future employment following a closed-session board meeting on June 1st. Berg says he has appreciated and valued the support he has received after the board’s decision was made public.

Berg’s being placed on paid administrative leave comes almost a year after a re-audit by the State Auditor of the school district’s finances was requested by board member Jodi Draper. A spokesman for the State Auditor’s Office tells KGLO News that their goal is to release that report by mid-July.