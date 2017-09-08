Mason City School Board candidates discuss issues during forum (AUDIO)

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The five candidates running for the three available seats on the Mason City School Board answered questions last night as part of a candidate forum sponsored by the Mason City Education Association. Incumbents Janna Arndt and Jodi Draper are joined on the ballot by newcomers Richard Haas, Jacob Schweitzer and Alan Steckman. One of the questions asked for the candidates’ opinions on what the next steps for the school district should be.

Haas says if he’s elected, he’d like to see the board get a fresh start and establish the future direction of the district.

Steckman says he did not have a definitive answer to the question, but feels that common sense would prevail.

Schweitzer says he hopes the board would have a quality strategic planning session to discuss the future vision of the school district.

Arndt says the board, administration and staff should be setting goals on a wide range of things that can be achieved in the near future.

Draper says the board recently set a goal of 75-percent of the students in grades kindergarten through 11th grade will meet the end-of-year proficiency expectations on the Iowa Assessment in reading, math and science.

School board elections take place this coming Tuesday. Listen back to the entire forum by clicking on the left side of the audio player below.