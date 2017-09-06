  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Mason City School Board candidate forum Thursday

September 06, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Candidates running for the Mason City School Board will gather Thursday evening for a candidate forum.

The Mason City Education Association is holding the forum to allow those in the school district to learn more about the five candidates running for the three available seats on the board and hear their views about public education in Mason City.

Incumbents Janna Arndt and Jodi Draper are running for re-election. They are joined on the ballot by newcomers Richard Haas, Jacob Schweitzer and Alan Steckman.

The forum will take place in the Mohawk Performance Hall on the Mason City High campus starting at 6 o’clock Thursday evening.

Posted in: Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company