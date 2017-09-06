Mason City School Board candidate forum Thursday

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Candidates running for the Mason City School Board will gather Thursday evening for a candidate forum.

The Mason City Education Association is holding the forum to allow those in the school district to learn more about the five candidates running for the three available seats on the board and hear their views about public education in Mason City.

Incumbents Janna Arndt and Jodi Draper are running for re-election. They are joined on the ballot by newcomers Richard Haas, Jacob Schweitzer and Alan Steckman.

The forum will take place in the Mohawk Performance Hall on the Mason City High campus starting at 6 o’clock Thursday evening.