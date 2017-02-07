  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Mason City School Board approves amendments to sharing agreements

February 07, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The Mason City School Board has approved amendments to annual sharing agreements the school district has with the Clear Lake Community School District. The Clear Lake district has been sharing the services of IT director Jason Christenson and food service director Lora Jenson part-time with Mason City for the last five years. The new agreement includes a change of the language regarding the termination of the agreement by either district, saying that it can be terminated at any time. If Mason City were to terminate the contract, the district would be liable for paying half of the remaining salary. The terminating party would have to give 30 days notice prior to ending the agreement. It’s estimated that the Mason City district is saving about $33-thousand-600 a year in sharing the IT director position and another $13-thousand-600 annually for sharing the food service director position.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

