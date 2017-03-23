Mason City School Board approves air conditioning for two elementary schools

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The Mason City School Board this week approved a project that would add air conditioning to two elementary school facilities. The board approved the low bid of $1-point-1 million to Mechanical Air Systems of Mason City to place air conditioning in the Jefferson and Hoover buildings. School district business manager John Berg says that’s lower than the estimated cost of the project when it was put out for bids. He says the estimate was in the $1.5 to $1.6 million range. Berg says Mechanical Air will start working on the project right away with the majority of the construction taking place this summer when classes are not in session. He says they’ll start getting drawings for the plan by the end of this week. August 4th is the “drop dead date” for substantial completion, just to make sure everything is operating correctly before school starts. The project will be financed by capital project reserves which includes local option sales tax revenue.