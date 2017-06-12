  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Mason City School Board approves acting treasurer after Finance Director put on leave (VIDEO)

June 12, 2017   Bob Fisher

Story updated at 3:45 PM

MASON CITY — The Mason City School Board this morning approved the appointment of an acting board secretary and treasurer after the district’s Director of Finance was placed on paid administrative leave earlier this month. John Berg has been the school district’s Director of Finance since July 2015 and had previously worked as an accountant for the school district.

In a statement provided to KGLO News, Superintendent Michael Penca says Berg was placed on paid administrative leave on June 2nd effective through the remainder of his contract, which expires on June 30th. Penca says the district is not able to comment on matters related to personnel issues. 

Board president Janna Arndt reviewed the recommendation for an acting treasurer and board secretary at this morning’s meeting. She said the recommendation was for Cherie Yoder to take the position until a replacement was found.

Yoder has been a district accountant with the school district since September 2015. Prior to that, she served as the business manager for the Belmond-Klemme School District for eight years.

Berg’s being placed on paid administrative leave comes almost a year after a re-audit of the school district’s finances was requested by board member Jodi Draper from the state auditor’s office.

Update:  A spokesman for the State Auditor says their goal is to release the report by mid-July

 

 

Posted in: Featured, Local News

