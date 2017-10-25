“Mason City Says Yes” committee answering questions about River City Renaissance plan

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — With less than two weeks before the general election, supporters of the River City Renaissance project are making their final push to better educate the public about the plan.

The $39 million project includes the construction of a hotel in the southeastern part of the main Southbridge Mall parking lot, the renovation of Music Man Square into a convention center complex, a new Meredith Willson Museum to be placed next to the hotel, a skywalk connecting the hotel to Music Man Square, a new ice arena and multi-purpose center in Southbridge Mall where the old JC Penney location is, as well as a performing arts pavilion on the north side of Southbridge Mall.

Loni Dirksen of the “Mason City Says Yes” committee says the Music Man Square convention center would be able to host events up to 600 people, something that’s been missing since the closing of the Clarion Inn a few years ago. She says Mason City has lost $4 million in tourism money because of not having the space to host large convention events. “The demand is here, we just don’t have the space for it yet.”

The museum portion of Music Man Square honoring composer Meredith Willson will be moved into a separate building next to the new hotel. Committee member Jon Prebeck says that facility will better showcase Willson’s memorabilia and accomplishments. He says, “The involvement between the designing of that museum and working with the developer to make sure we can have a say in that process. You are taking a museum that is kind of hidden in that building. Now you are putting it front and center, right next to that hotel, right in front of the mall, highlighting that achievement of Meredith Willson more so than we could have ever hoped for.”

The Iowa Economic Development Authority has pre-approved $7 million in Iowa Reinvestment Act funding for the project, with the possibility that could rise to $10 million on final approval.

The project’s fate hangs on two different referendum votes. One deals with the city’s long-term lease agreement with Southbridge Mall to construct the multi-purpose arena. The other, brought forth by the Mason City Says Yes committee, deals with the issuance of up to $14 million in urban renewal bonds for the construction of the rest of the project.

Dirksen says they wanted to make sure Mason City voters had a say about the project. She says, “This is a really important issue for the entire city of Mason City. We thought it was important for everybody to be able to get their voice heard and put in their vote on whether they really want this project or not. We wanted to get a petition and be able to put it on the ballot so everybody could get their voice heard on this issue.”

City officials have said property taxes are not anticipated to change as a result of the project. If voters approve, hotel construction would start this fall, with construction on the arena slated to begin in the spring.

For more information about the project, you can head to www.masoncitysaysyes.com. You can also find that link as well as more comments by Dirksen and Prebeck from today’s “Ask the Mayor” program on KGLO by clicking on the left side of the audio player below.