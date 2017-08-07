Mason City railroad crossing blocked for more than seven hours, railroad apologizes

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Union Pacific has apologized for a train that blocked a Mason City railroad crossing for more than seven hours.

The train blocked the crossing south of the intersection of 19th and South Pierce from 9 a.m. until at least 4 p.m. on July 27.

The blocked crossing was initially blamed on a broken-down train, but Union Pacific spokesman Justin Jacobs says the delay was due to replacing the train’s crew, which had run out of hours of service. Jacobs says Union Pacific apologizes to the community.

Iowa law prohibits railroads from blocking a crossing for longer than 10 minutes, but there are exceptions, such when a train is disabled or when it’s necessary to comply with government safety regulations.

