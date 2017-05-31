Mason City police investigate stabbing

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Mason City police are investigating a stabbing. Officers were dispatched to 325 West State shortly before 3:35 Tuesday afternoon where they found a 23-year-old white male had been stabbed. The victim was taken to Mercy-North Iowa for treatment, with a name of the victim and their condition not available at this time. Mason City police say they are investigating the stabbing with the assistance of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Officers have talked to several witnesses at the scene and are conducting follow-up interviews. Police have also towed a vehicle that may have been used by the suspect as he fled the scene. Anybody with information about the case is encouraged to call the Mason City Police Department at 421-3636 or CrimeStoppers at 800-383-0088.