Mason City police investigate counterfeit money, drugs

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Mason City police say they’ve found counterfeit money and drugs after the execution of a search warrant.

On Monday evening, officers were dispatched to Godfather’s Pizza at 1703 4th Southeast on the report of a man that had attempted to pay with a counterfeit $20 bill. The investigation led to a search warrant being served at an apartment in the 200 block of 5th Northeast. During that search another phony $20 was found as well as methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Police say another Mason City restaurant discovered an identical counterfeit bill on Sunday that was turned over to police.

The investigation is still ongoing and charges are pending. The most recent counterfeit bills have some Russian text printed on them, as well as the word Cruger under the portrait of President Jackson. Also on the back of the bill under the image of the White House it reads Donetsk City.