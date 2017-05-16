  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Mason City police continuing to investigate incident on north side

May 16, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The investigation into a call to a house on Mason City’s north side continues from over the weekend. Mason City police say they responded to a call at about 2:40 Saturday afternoon to a man pointing a gun at another person in the 1400 block of North Federal. Despite a large number of officers responding to the scene, no evidence was found that shots had been fired, and investigators did not find anybody who claimed to be either a victim or anybody who admitted pointing a gun at someone. A search of apartment in the area did turn up drugs. No arrests have been made and the Mason City Police Department’s investigation is ongoing.

Posted in: Local News

