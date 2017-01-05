Mason City police arrest two after investigation into can redemption fraud

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A pair of Mason City residents have been arrested after an investigation into fraudulent can redemptions. Lt. Rich Jensen of the Mason City Police Department says they’ve been investigating a report of fraudulent refundable deposit tickets being redeemed at a local business. Jensen says the fake tickets were exchanged for hundreds of dollars in cash. On Wednesday, police arrested 35-year-old Joni Thayer and 34-year-old Kelsey Thayer and charged them with forgery, a Class D felony. They were taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail where they are both being held on $5000 bond. Jensen says the investigation is still active and more charges are possible.