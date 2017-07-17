Mason City murder suspect waives right to speedy trial, wants delay in trial start date

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of the stabbing death of another man earlier this year has waived his right to a speedy trial, meaning his trial likely won’t start next month.

20-year-old Braedon Bowers is accused of stabbing 23-year-old Wraymond Todd during an incident at 325 West State Street on May 30th. Todd died on June 4th while being treated at Mercy-North Iowa in Mason City.

Bowers earlier this month won his request to have the Fort Dodge public defender’s office represent him in the case after objecting to the use of the Mason City public defender’s office since Bowers and Todd were co-defendants in a 2013 case that involved the use of the Mason City public defender’s office. Bowers stated that he did not trust the Mason City office because of his prior representation.

During a hearing on the matter earlier this month, Bowers continued his demand for a speedy trial despite the fact the Fort Dodge public defender’s office would have less than a month to prepare for the trial which was scheduled to start on August 8th.

Online court records show Bowers’ new attorney Joseph McCarville last week filed a waiver of speedy trial and filed a separate motion to continue the trial as well as extend and set the deadlines for motions. No ruling has been made on either of those motions as of this morning.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Bowers would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the opportunity for parole.