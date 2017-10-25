Mason City murder suspect faces competency evaluation

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man charged with murder will be evaluated to see if he’s competent to stand trial.

61-year-old Larry Whaley is accused of using a handgun to shoot 19-year-old Samantha Teeter in the head during an incident in an apartment complex at 116 17th Southeast shortly before 4 o’clock on the morning of December 2nd of last year. Teeter died two days later after being transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.

Documents filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court last week show that Whaley will receive a psychiatric evaluation to determine whether he is suffering from a mental disorder that would prevent him from appreciating the charge he faces.

Whaley earlier this month filed a notice with the court that he would use a self-defense stance in his trial, and that he wanted the trial moved out of Cerro Gordo County.