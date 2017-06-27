  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Mason City men indicted on federal meth dealing charges

June 27, 2017   Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — Two Mason City men have been indicted on federal drug dealing charges.

33-year-old Matthew Query and 30-year-old Ronald Frank each have been charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. The federal indictment alleges the pair have been conspiring with each other and other individuals since 2012 to distribute methamphetamine.

Both men were arrested during a traffic stop on April 3rd in the 2900 block of 4th Avenue South in Clear Lake as part of an ongoing investigation. Authorities say they found a pound of meth during the traffic stop.

Query and Frank both originally had faced state-level charges but those have been dismissed after the federal indictment.

