Mason City man’s murder trial delayed

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The trial for a Mason City man accused of murder scheduled for next month has been delayed until late May. 60-year-old Larry Whaley is accused of using a handgun to shoot 19-year-old Samantha Teeter in the head during an incident in an apartment complex at 116 17th Southeast shortly before 4 o’clock on the morning of December 2nd. Teeter died two days later after being transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. After pleading not guilty to the charge on December 20th, Whaley’s trial had been scheduled for March 7th with a pre-trial conference scheduled for today. Online court records show Judge Christopher Foy has extended the deadlines to file pre-trial motions and notices to April 7th and earlier this month issued an order moving the start date of the trial to May 30th. If convicted of first-degree murder, Whaley would face life in prison without the opportunity for parole. He continues to be held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $500-thousand cash-only bond.