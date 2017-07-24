Mason City man’s murder trial delayed until fall

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man’s murder trial will not be starting in two weeks.

20-year-old Braedon Bowers is accused of stabbing 23-year-old Wraymond Todd during an incident at 325 West State Street on May 30th. Todd died on June 4th while being treated at Mercy-North Iowa in Mason City.

Bowers on July 7th won his request to have the Fort Dodge public defender’s office represent him in the case after objecting to the use of the Mason City public defender’s office since Bowers and Todd were co-defendants in a 2013 case that involved the use of the Mason City public defender’s office. Bowers stated that he did not trust the Mason City office because of his prior representation.

Bowers at that time continued his demand for a speedy trial despite the fact the Fort Dodge public defender’s office would have less than a month to prepare for the trial, which was scheduled to start on August 8th. Bowers’ new attorney Joseph McCarville two weeks ago filed a waiver on behalf of Bowers waiving his right to a speedy trial, as well as a motion to continue the trial.

District Judge Colleen Weiland on Friday granted the motion for a continuance, moving the trial’s start date to September 26th.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Bowers would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the opportunity for parole.