Mason City man’s murder trial delayed, defendant to get new lawyer

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man scheduled to go on trial for murder later this month has had his trial pushed back to December, and he’ll have another new lawyer.

20-year-old Braedon Bowers is accused of stabbing 23-year-old Wraymond Todd during an incident at 325 West State Street on May 30th. Todd died on June 4th while being treated at Mercy-North Iowa in Mason City.

Bowers in July successfully requested that the Mason City public defender’s office not represent him in his trial since Bowers and Todd were co-defendants in a 2013 case that involved the use of that office.

District Judge Colleen Weiland at that time ordered the Fort Dodge public defender’s office take over the case, but late last month state officials announced they were closing the Fort Dodge office in late September after losing two lawyers and the office supervisor.

Weiland this week approved the Des Moines public defender’s office taking over the case, as well as pushing back the trial’s start date to December 12th. If convicted of first-degree murder, Bowers would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the opportunity for parole.