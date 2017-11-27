Mason City man’s murder charge reduced to second-degree murder

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of murdering a woman last year has had his charge reduced from first-degree murder to second-degree murder.

61-year-old Larry Whaley is accused of using a handgun to shoot 19-year-old Samantha Teeter in the head during an incident in an apartment complex at 116 17th Southeast shortly before 4 o’clock on the morning of December 2nd of last year. Teeter died two days later after being transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. Earlier this month Whaley was ruled competent to stand trial by a Cerro Gordo County District Court judge.

Online court records show that District Judge Christopher Foy last Tuesday approved a motion by prosecutors to reduce the charge to second-degree murder. County Attorney Carlyle Dalen tells KGLO News that after a review of the evidence with prosecutors from the Iowa Attorney General’s office, it was the most appropriate thing to do in asking for the trial information to be amended with the reduced charge.

A second-degree murder charge is a Class B felony that is punishable by up to 50 years in prison. Whaley’s trial is scheduled to start on December 18th.