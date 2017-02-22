Mason City man’s kidnapping trial delayed again

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man’s trial on kidnapping, attempted murder and burglary charges scheduled to start next month has been delayed. 43-year-old Jason Clausen is accused of assaulting his girlfriend on the morning of May 29th of last year. The woman was taken to Mercy-North Iowa with what were described as serious injuries. Clausen was arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping, attempted murder, first-degree burglary, and violation of a no contact order. Clausen’s trial was scheduled to start on March 7th, but online court records show that a motion for a continuance was granted on Tuesday by District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt, with the trial now being scheduled to start on April 4th. First-degree kidnapping is a Class A felony, punishable by life in prison without the opportunity for parole, while attempted murder and first-degree burglary are Class B felonies punishable by a 25-year prison term.