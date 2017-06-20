Mason City man wanted in jewelry burglary now in jail

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been extradited from Minnesota as part of a local burglary.

43-year-old Jason Bendickson and 43-year-old Debra Ewing-Swartz are accused of being involved in a burglary at a residence in the 1800 block of 12th Northeast on March 27th. Police say about $80-thousand worth of jewelry was taken from the home.

Bendickson was being detained in the Ramsey County Jail in St. Paul and has now been extradited back to Iowa, where he’s been charged with first-degree theft and third-degree burglary. Online court records do not indicate when he’ll have a court appearance on these charges.

Ewing-Swartz, who was accused of taking a 2.65-karat ring and wearing it for several weeks, was arrested in early May and pleaded not guilty in mid-May to a charge of first-degree theft. Her trial is scheduled to start on July 11th.