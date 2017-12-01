  • CBS News Radio – Latest Newscast

Mason City man tries to flee cops, charged with forgery

December 01, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been arrested on a forgery charge as well as another charge of trying to flee from authorities.

Mason City police say 18-year-old Marcus Meyer earlier this year allegedly presented a stolen check to a local bank without the permission of the owner of the check. Police say Meyer tried to run away from officers as they attempted to arrest him in the 600 block of South Kentucky earlier this morning.

Meyer has been charged with single counts of forgery, interference with official acts, and failing to prove liability coverage while driving.

He was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail, where he’s being held on $5000 bond.

