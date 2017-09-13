Mason City man to plead guilty in home invasion case

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — One of three men accused of being involved in a home invasion in Mason City earlier this year plans to change his plea in the case to guilty.

Police accused the three men of breaking into a home in the 1000 block of East State Street at about noon on March 27th, holding down an occupant of the home and stealing a safe containing money.

18-year-old Austin Hasfjord was scheduled to be tried on September 26th on charges of first-degree robbery and possession of burglary tools. Online court records show a plea change hearing has now been scheduled for October 2nd.

19-year-old Devon Reckner of Mason City pleaded guilty last month to second-degree burglary, with District Judge James Drew issuing a deferred judgment and placed him on three years probation.

A third person connected to the crime has not been identified by authorities.