Mason City man to be sentenced for attempted murder today

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man convicted of attempted murder is scheduled to be sentenced today, but his attorney has filed a motion for a new trial.

19-year-old Revell Toney was convicted by a Cerro Gordo County jury in May of attempted murder and possession of a firearm as a felon. Toney was charged after an early morning incident last October 23rd where Toney was accused of shooting Stephen Williams three times while on the plaza just outside the north doors of Southbridge Mall. The defense had claimed diminished responsibility in the case, saying that Toney was severely impacted due to a Xanax-laced drink that he consumed earlier in the evening.

Toney faces a total of 30 years in prison on the two charges, with attempted murder being a Class B felony punishable by 25 years. Toney’s attorney, Nellie O’Mara, last week filed the motion for a new trial and arrest of judgment in Cerro Gordo County District Court. District Judge Colleen Weiland will likely take up that matter during the sentencing hearing, which will take place at 1:30 in the courtroom at the Cerro Gordo County Law Enforcement Center.