Mason City man sentenced to ten years on burglary charge

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — It’s up to ten years in prison for a Mason City man who kicked in the door of a home of a person who had a no-contact order against him. 25-year-old Montez Guise entered a guilty plea last month to a charge of second-degree burglary, with a charge of false imprisonment being dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Police were called to the 1400 block of North Federal on December 31st on the report of a possible no-contact order violation. Officers said Guise kicked the door in and kept the victim from getting help. District Judge Colleen Weiland sentenced Guise on Monday to the ten-year prison sentence on the burglary charge. Weiland also sentenced Guise to a 90-day jail sentence after fighting with three uniformed law officers on February 22nd, causing injury to one of the officers. That jail sentence is to be served consecutive to the burglary sentence.