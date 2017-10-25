Mason City man sentenced to jail time for graffiti spree

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been sentenced to two months in jail after going on a graffiti spree earlier this year.

34-year-old Bill Grouette Junior was originally charged with second-degree criminal mischief after police accused him of spray-painting graffiti on the Meredith Willson Footbridge as well along locations on State Highway 122 and the 400 block of South Federal over a time period between April 15th and April 19th.

Grouette agreed earlier this month to plead guilty to a lesser charge of third-degree criminal mischief.

Judge Karen Salic this week sentenced Grouette to 365 days in jail, with all but 60 days suspended. She also ordered that he serve one year probation and pay just under $16-hundred in restitution to help cover the cost of the damage.