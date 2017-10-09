Mason City man sentenced to five years in prison for high speed chase

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — It’s five years in prison for a Mason City man who pleaded guilty to leading authorities on a high-speed chase back in June.

Mason City police accused 26-year-old Jesse Halfpop of leading them on the chase after they tried to pull over his vehicle on the evening of June 11th near the intersection of 19th and South Jefferson. Halfpop accelerated above the speed limit heading eastbound on 19th Southwest and Southeast to South Kentucky, where he turned south and left the city limits at a high rate of speed.

While Mason City units discontinued the pursuit due to high speed and being able to identify Halfpop, other law enforcement located Halfpop’s vehicle, with the pursuit ending when Halfpop lost control of his vehicle and went into the ditch near the intersection of US Highway 18 and Cameo Road southeast of Nora Springs.

Halfpop was originally charged with felony eluding, driving while revoked and OWI third offense. He pleaded guilty in August to the eluding charge with the other charges being dismissed.

He was sentenced last week by Judge Karen Salic up to five years in prison and was fined $750, which was suspended.