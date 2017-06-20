  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Mason City man sentenced to 30 days in jail for assault

June 20, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — It’s a month in jail and probation for a Mason City man originally charged with assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse.

23-year-old Michael Chojnacki was arrested on November 25th of last year, with Mason City police saying at the time they had taken a report that he attempted to sexually assault someone that he knew at a private residence.

Chojnacki was convicted by a Cerro Gordo County District Court jury in late April on the lesser charge of assault causing bodily injury. Chojnacki had originally been scheduled to be sentenced on June 5th but failed to appear. He was arrested four days later.

During Monday’s sentencing hearing, Chojnacki was sentenced by Judge Karen Salic to a year in jail, with all but 30 days being suspended. He must also serve two years probation after being released from jail.

Posted in: Local News

