Mason City man sentenced on sexual contact charge

May 24, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — It’s up to ten years in prison for a Mason City man who was accused of inappropriate contact with a child. 47-year-old Greg Courtier pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of lascivious acts with a child. Courtier was accused of inappropriately touching the child on February 14th of last year. District Judge James Drew this week sentenced Courtier to ten years in prison and ordered that he be under the supervision of the Iowa Department of Corrections for the rest of his life, with eligibility for parole, following the completion of his prison term. Courtier must also register as a sex offender.

Posted in: Local News

