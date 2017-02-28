Mason City man sentenced on sexual assault charge

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — It’s ten years in prison for a Mason City man charged with sexual assault. 52-year-old Joseph Wallace was charged with third-degree sexual abuse after an incident in the early morning hours of March 29th of last year at the North Iowa Transition Center at 408 1st Northwest, where officers found a victim who was later sent to Mercy-North Iowa for treatment. Wallace pleaded guilty in December after a psychiatrist ruled that he was mentally competent to stand trial. District Judge Rustin Davenport on Monday sentenced Wallace to the ten year prison sentence. He must also be under lifetime supervision by the Iowa Department of Corrections and be registered as a sex offender. Wallace earlier this month pleaded guilty to a separate charge after assaulting a correctional officer at the Cerro Gordo County Jail by kicking the officer in the shin. He was sentenced to two years in prison on Monday on that charge, which will be served concurrently with the sexual assault sentence.