Mason City man receives suspended sentences for narcotics violations

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man who faced numerous narcotics charges has been given suspended prison sentences as part of a plea deal.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department and the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force Special Operations Group last July 21st executed two search warrants at 17 6th Northeast and 208 28th Southwest which led to the arrest of 41-year-old Martin Pedelty.

Pedelty was originally charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, possession of hydrocodone with the intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver, and two counts of failing to affix a drug tax stamp. As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Pedelty pleaded guilty to two of the possession charges, with all the other charges being dismissed.

District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt on Wednesday sentenced Pedelty to ten years in prison on each charge, with the sentences being suspended, and placed him on five years probation.