Mason City man pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charges

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to sexual abuse charges.

21-year-old Antonio Sandoval was charged on May 18th with second-degree sexual abuse and three counts of lascivious acts with a child. Police say he committed a sexual act on a child between 2011 and 2013 in Mason City, and that he and the child knew each other prior to the alleged incident.

Sandoval entered a written plea of not guilty in Cerro Gordo County District Court on Tuesday. Online court records at last check did not indicate when Sandoval’s trial is scheduled to start.

Second-degree sexual abuse is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Lascivious acts with a child is a Class C felony, with each charge carrying a ten year prison term.