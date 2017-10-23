  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Mason City man pleads not guilty to robbing two men in alley

October 23, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of robbing two men in an alley has pleaded not guilty.

18-year-old Gunnar Flores is accused of robbing the pair on September 30th of last year shortly before noon in the 700 block of North Commercial Alley. Flores is accused of stealing $3500 in cash and a wallet from one man and causing him bodily injury. He’s also accused of taking $600, a wallet, a cell phone, and a belt from the other man.

Flores was charged with two counts of second-degree robbery. He entered a written plea of not guilty last week in Cerro Gordo County District Court. District Judge Rustin Davenport scheduled Flores’ trial to start on November 28th.

