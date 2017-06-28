  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Mason City man pleads not guilty to murder charge

June 28, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man charged in a fatal stabbing that took place late last month has pleaded not guilty.

20-year-old Braedon Bowers is accused of stabbing 23-year-old Wraymond Todd during an incident at 325 West State Street on May 30th. Bowers was arrested in Britt the next day after he was spotted in a vehicle. Todd died on June 4th at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa in Mason City, where he had been taken for treatment after the assault.

Bowers was due in court for his arraignment hearing on Tuesday, but online court records show his attorney, public defender Letitia Turner, filed a written arraignment and plea of not guilty in Cerro Gordo County District Court earlier in the day.

District Judge James Drew set August 8th as the date for the start of the trial. If convicted of first-degree murder, Bowers would face life in prison without the opportunity for parole.

