Mason City man pleads not guilty to jewelry burglary

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The trial date has been set for a Mason City man suspected of a local burglary where $80-thousand worth of jewelry was stolen.

43-year-old Jason Bendickson as well as 43-year-old Debra Ewing-Swartz are accused of being involved in a burglary at a residence in the 1800 block of 12th Northeast on March 27th. Bendickson was charged with first-degree theft and third-degree burglary. He was being detained in the Ramsey County Jail in St. Paul before being extradited back to Iowa earlier this month.

Bendickson filed a written plea of not guilty on Tuesday in Cerro Gordo County District Court, with District Judge James Drew scheduling his trial to start on August 8th.

Ewing-Swartz, who was accused of taking a 2.65-karat ring and wearing it for several weeks, was arrested in early May and pleaded not guilty in mid-May to a charge of first-degree theft. Her trial was scheduled to start on July 11th, but online court records indicate she recently waived her right to a speedy trial and her trial is now scheduled to start as well on August 8th.