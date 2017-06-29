Mason City man pleads not guilty to being involved in high speed chase

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of leading authorities on a high-speed chase earlier this month has pleaded not guilty.

Mason City police say they tried to pull over a vehicle on the evening of June 11th driven by 26-year-old Jesse Halfpop near the intersection of 19th and South Jefferson. The driver failed to pull over and accelerated above the speed limit heading eastbound on 19th Southwest and Southeast to South Kentucky, where he turned south and left the city limits at a high rate of speed.

While Mason City units discontinued the pursuit due to high speed and being able to identify Halfpop, other law enforcement located Halfpop’s vehicle, with the pursuit ending when Halfpop lost control of his vehicle and went into the ditch near the intersection of US Highway 18 and Cameo Road southeast of Nora Springs.

Halfpop was charged with felony eluding, driving while revoked and OWI third offense. He filed a written plea of not guilty on Tuesday in Cerro Gordo County District Court. His trial is scheduled to start on August 1st.