  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Mason City man pleads guilty to sexual abuse

August 01, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man faces up to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to a sexual abuse charge.

20-year-old Joseph Starry was charged with third-degree sexual abuse back on March 30th after being accused of performing a sex act with a 15-year-old girl at his home on January 29th. Mason City police say the girl consented to sex, but Iowa law states that an adult cannot have sex with someone under the age of 16 if you are more than four years older.

Starry pleaded guilty to the charge in Cerro Gordo County District Court on Monday. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on September 11th. Third-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony, punishable by up to ten years in prison.

Posted in: Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company