Mason City man pleads guilty to sexual abuse

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man faces up to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to a sexual abuse charge.

20-year-old Joseph Starry was charged with third-degree sexual abuse back on March 30th after being accused of performing a sex act with a 15-year-old girl at his home on January 29th. Mason City police say the girl consented to sex, but Iowa law states that an adult cannot have sex with someone under the age of 16 if you are more than four years older.

Starry pleaded guilty to the charge in Cerro Gordo County District Court on Monday. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on September 11th. Third-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony, punishable by up to ten years in prison.