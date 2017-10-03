Mason City man pleads guilty to revenge porn crime in Minnesota

CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast
BLUE EARTH MINNESOTA — It’s probation for a Mason City man in a revenge porn case in Minnesota.
27-year-old William Eldridge was arrested back in August on an outstanding warrant from Faribault County Minnesota after being accused of posting nude images of a Kiester Minnesota woman online.
Eldridge was charged with non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images, a charge to which he pleaded guilty. A judge on Monday sentenced Eldridge to three years of probation and also fined him $1000.