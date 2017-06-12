Mason City man pleads guilty to narcotics charges

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man facing numerous narcotics charges has entered into a plea deal with prosecutors. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department and the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force Special Operations Group last July 21st executed two search warrants at 17 6th Northeast and 208 28th Southwest which led to the arrest of 41-year-old Martin Pedelty.

Pedelty was originally charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, possession of hydrocodone with the intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver, and two counts of failing to affix a drug tax stamp.

Online court records indicate Pedelty has pleaded guilty to the possession of hydrocodone charge as part of a plea agreement. District Judge DeDra Schroeder this morning set July 24th as the sentencing date for Pedelty.