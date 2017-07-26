Mason City man pleads guilty to lascivious acts

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded guilty in a sexual abuse case.

37-year-old Christopher Hull was charged earlier this year with second-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child after being accused of inappropriately touching a 10-year-old child in June 2015. Hull originally pleaded not guilty to the charges, but during a plea change hearing on Tuesday he pleaded guilty to the lascivious acts charge.

He would have faced up to 25 years in prison if convicted of second-degree sexual abuse. He faces 10 years in prison on the lascivious acts charge when sentenced on September 25th.