Mason City man pleads guilty to lascivious acts charge

October 03, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — It’s up to 10 years in prison for a Mason City man who has pleaded guilty to lascivious acts.

37-year-old Christopher Hull was charged earlier this year with second-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child after being accused of inappropriately touching a 10-year-old child in June 2015.

Hull originally pleaded not guilty to the charges, but during a plea change hearing in July, he pleaded guilty to the lascivious acts charge.

District Judge James Drew on Monday sentenced Hull to the ten-year prison sentence, fined him $1000, and ordered that he must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

