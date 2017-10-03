Mason City man pleads guilty to lascivious acts charge

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — It’s up to 10 years in prison for a Mason City man who has pleaded guilty to lascivious acts.

37-year-old Christopher Hull was charged earlier this year with second-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child after being accused of inappropriately touching a 10-year-old child in June 2015.

Hull originally pleaded not guilty to the charges, but during a plea change hearing in July, he pleaded guilty to the lascivious acts charge.

District Judge James Drew on Monday sentenced Hull to the ten-year prison sentence, fined him $1000, and ordered that he must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.