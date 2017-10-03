  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Mason City man pleads guilty in home invasion case

October 03, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A guilty plea has been entered by one of three men accused of being involved in a home invasion in Mason City earlier this year.

Police accused the three men of breaking into a home in the 1000 block of East State Street at about noon on March 27th, holding down an occupant of the home and stealing a safe containing money. 18-year-old Austin Hasfjord was scheduled to be tried last week on charges of first-degree robbery and possession of burglary tools.

On Monday, he pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary. Hasfjord is scheduled to be sentenced on November 13th.

19-year-old Devon Reckner of Mason City pleaded guilty in August to second-degree burglary, with District Judge James Drew issuing a deferred judgment and placed him on three years probation.

A third person connected to the crime has not been identified by authorities.

