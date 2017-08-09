Mason City man pleads guilty in high speed chase case

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of leading authorities on a high speed chase back in June has pleaded guilty to one of the charges he was facing.

Mason City police say they tried to pull over a vehicle on the evening of June 11th driven by 26-year-old Jesse Halfpop near the intersection of 19th and South Jefferson. The driver failed to pull over and accelerated above the speed limit heading eastbound on 19th Southwest and Southeast to South Kentucky, where he turned south and left the city limits at a high rate of speed.

While Mason City units discontinued the pursuit due to high speed and being able to identify Halfpop, other law enforcement located Halfpop’s vehicle, with the pursuit ending when Halfpop lost control of his vehicle and went into the ditch near the intersection of US Highway 18 and Cameo Road southeast of Nora Springs.

Halfpop was originally charged with felony eluding, driving while revoked and OWI third offense. Online court records indicate that during a plea change hearing on Tuesday in Cerro Gordo County District, Halfpop pleaded guilty to the eluding charge. He faces up to five years in prison when he’s sentenced on September 11th.