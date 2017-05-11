  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Mason City man pleads guilty in child porn case

May 11, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man is pleading guilty as part of a federal child pornography case. 46-year-old Jeffery Landheer was indicted in March with one count of receipt of child pornography and six counts of possession of child pornography. He’s accused of receiving child pornography between 2002 and 2016 and possessing it on six different devices. A sentencing date for Landheer has not been scheduled. If he pleads guilty to the original set of charges, he could face a minimum of five years in prison with a maximum sentence of 140 years, as well as a $1-and-three-quarters million fine.

Posted in: Local News

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company