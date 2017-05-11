Mason City man pleads guilty in child porn case

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man is pleading guilty as part of a federal child pornography case. 46-year-old Jeffery Landheer was indicted in March with one count of receipt of child pornography and six counts of possession of child pornography. He’s accused of receiving child pornography between 2002 and 2016 and possessing it on six different devices. A sentencing date for Landheer has not been scheduled. If he pleads guilty to the original set of charges, he could face a minimum of five years in prison with a maximum sentence of 140 years, as well as a $1-and-three-quarters million fine.