Mason City man loses appeal of meth dealing sentence

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the methamphetamine conviction of a Mason City man. 35-year-old Reed Barclay was sentenced in April of last year to up to 15 years in prison with a mandatory minimum of five years on delivery of meth as an habitual offender. Barclay appealed the sentence claiming that the district court discriminated against him due to his mental illness. He had requested to be placed on probation and admitted to drug court instead of serving the rest of his prison sentence. Barclay was screened as a possible drug court participant before his guilty plea but was rejected. Barclay claimed the decision to deny him entry into the drug court program violated his rights under the Americans With Disabilities Act. The Court of Appeals rejected Barclay’s claims, saying it was mandatory for the district court to consider the impact of Barclay’s mental health issues on his need for rehabilitation and the need for community protection.