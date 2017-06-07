Mason City man loses appeal for post-conviction relief in vehicular homicide case

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man who pleaded guilty to a vehicular homicide charge has lost his appeal for post-conviction relief in the case.

49-year-old Victor Rivera pleaded guilty in April 2015 after being involved in a November 2014 accident where he was accused of pulling in front of a motorcycle being operated by Jefferson Davis. Davis was killed while a woman on the bike was injured. Rivera admitted to driving drunk the day of the crash.

Rivera was sentenced to 25 years in prison, having to serve at least 17-and-a-half years under state law. Rivera challenged the mandatory minimum sentence imposed, saying it violated his right to equal protection and the prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment under the state and federal constitutions.

A Cerro Gordo County district court judge had denied Rivera’s application for post-conviction relief, with the Iowa Court of Appeals in a ruling issued today said there’s no violation since the mandatory minimum in not unconstitutional and is not grossly disproportionate to the harm caused.