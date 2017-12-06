Mason City man jailed on sexual abuse charge

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man is in jail after being charged with sexual abuse. 20-year-old Paul Grell has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse. Grell is accused of meeting the victim at Southbridge Mall in late February of last year, with the two going to Grell’s house in northeastern Mason City, where Grell allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

A warrant was issued for Grell’s arrest in May. He was taken into custody on Tuesday evening and is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $11-thousand-500 cash-only bond.

Online jail records also indicate a hold has been placed on Grell by Floyd County authorities on a failure to appear on a controlled substance charge.