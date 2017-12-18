  • CBS News Radio – Latest Newscast

  • CBS News Radio — 24-hour Coverage

  • Archives

Mason City man gets suspended sentence for lascivious acts with a child

December 18, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to charges of lascivious acts with a child.

21-year-old Antonio Sandoval was charged on May 18th with second-degree sexual abuse and three counts of lascivious acts with a child. Police say he committed a sexual act on a child between 2011 and 2013 in Mason City, and that he and the child knew each other prior to the alleged incident.

Sandoval in September agreed to plead guilty to two counts of lascivious acts with a child with the other two charges being dropped.

District Judge DeDra Schroeder last week sentenced Sandoval on each charge to a five-year prison sentence, with each sentence being suspended. Sandoval must also serve five years probation.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company