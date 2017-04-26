Mason City man facing federal meth dealing charges

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been indicted on federal methamphetamine dealing charges. 39-year-old Bradley Fransen was arrested on January 23rd after meth, a loaded handgun and cash were allegedly found in a vehicle he was driving after it crashed into a snowbank after he tried to flee from sheriff’s deputies trying to make a traffic stop on the city’s west side. Fransen had been charged in Cerro Gordo District Court with meth possession and possession of a firearm as a felon, but those charges have been dropped in lieu of the federal charges. A passenger in the vehicle, 41-year-old Arone Goretska of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to state charges of third offense possession of meth and will be sentenced on May 8th.