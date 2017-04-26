  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Mason City man facing federal meth dealing charges

April 26, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been indicted on federal methamphetamine dealing charges. 39-year-old Bradley Fransen was arrested on January 23rd after meth, a loaded handgun and cash were allegedly found in a vehicle he was driving after it crashed into a snowbank after he tried to flee from sheriff’s deputies trying to make a traffic stop on the city’s west side. Fransen had been charged in Cerro Gordo District Court with meth possession and possession of a firearm as a felon, but those charges have been dropped in lieu of the federal charges. A passenger in the vehicle, 41-year-old Arone Goretska of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to state charges of third offense possession of meth and will be sentenced on May 8th.

Posted in: Local News

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company